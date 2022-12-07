Alleged fentanyl dealer charged in South Bay overdose death

article

An alleged fentanyl dealer has been charged with murder in the overdose death of a man who he sold the drugs to, prosecutors said.

Manuel Anthony Rodriguez, 28, sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to Jeffrey Diaz, 61, of Cupertino, who died in April 2022.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez, of San Jose, had warned other customers to be careful because the drug could kill.

Diaz's decomposed body was found 10 days after purchasing the fentanyl from Rodriguez.

Investigators identified Rodriguez as the prime suspect after they found text messages and video on the victim's phone regarding the deal.