Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic

A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said.

On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving "erratically," walking through lanes of traffic, attempting to enter passing vehicle's cars, and waving a gun. Officers found the man at the I-980 transition ramp and determined the man to be unarmed but inebriated, and took him into custody without incident.

When officers were attempting to remove the vehicle the suspect abandoned on the Harrison Street off-ramp, they inadvertently discovered large amounts of money and over a kilogram of fentanyl in his still-running vehicle.

Officials said the man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and is currently booked into the Santa Rita Jail. Police did not name the drugs the suspect was under the influence of.

