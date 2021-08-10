Alleged gangmembers steal French bulldogs among long rap list of crimes in San Jose

A trio of alleged gang members arrested last week on suspicion of several violent crimes over the last six months are accused by San Jose police of stealing many valuables, including a purebred French bulldog and her puppies, police said Tuesday.

Police released details about the dogs following a sting on Aug. 3 that also netted weapons and stolen property. The French bulldog and one of her puppies were reunited with their owner, but there are three puppies still missing.

It is estimated that each of these dogs costs $10,000 to $15,000.

On August 3, 2021, the San Jose Police Department executed numerous search and arrest warrants in San Jose,Calif.. Three suspects were arrested and officers located illegally possessed firearms, narcotics, and stolen property including a purebred Fre Expand

"These dogs were treated as members of the family, not just property," said Lt. Sanchez of the San Jose police robbery unit. "The fact that these criminals thought they could profit from a cherished pet speaks to their indifference to the victims and the criminal justice system."

The dog theft is just one of many crimes the trio is suspected of committing, police said.

The three suspects arrested are Omar Tabora, 22, Christopher Rosales, 19, and Nelson Vargas, 23, in connection with the dog theft but also crimes that included armed robbery and carjacking.

They are also allegedly part of a street gang that links them to at least 10 violent crimes since February, police said in a news release Monday.

In addition to the seizure of the stolen dogs, police also found several illegally possessed firearms, equipment used to manufacture ghost guns, illegal high-capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, narcotics, and other stolen items.

On August 3rd, 2021, in a coordinated operation within the San Jose Police Department on August 3, 2021 in San Jose,Calif., numerous search and arrest warrants were executed. Three suspects were arrested and officers located illegally possessed firea Expand

Tabora, Rosales, and Nelson, all San Jose residents, were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of carjacking, armed robbery, burglary, and illegal weapons possessions.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the three additional puppies. Anyone with additional information on the alleged gang members can contact the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at (408) 277-4166.