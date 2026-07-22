Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested in Israel in 2017 South San Francisco mother's death

The Brief An alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing a South San Francisco mother in 2017 has been arrested in Israel and extradited to the U.S. after years on the run. Investigators say Maher Abdelal struck 44-year-old Teresa Gonzales as she crossed a marked crosswalk to catch an Uber on El Camino Real, then fled the scene. Abdelal was returned to the U.S. on July 14 and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.



An alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing a South San Francisco mother nearly a decade ago has been arrested in Israel and extradited to the U.S., authorities said.

Maher Abdelal, 32, is accused of fleeing the scene after the November 2017 crash that killed 44-year-old Teresa Gonzales, a single mother of two.

After years on the run, federal and local investigators worked with Israeli law enforcement to locate and arrest Abdelal.

He was returned to the U.S. on July 14 and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. He faces charges including felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

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Mother struck while trying to catch Uber

What we know:

At the time of the incident, authorities said Gonzales had finished a night out on Nov. 11, 2017, and was crossing in a marked crosswalk in the 200 block of El Camino Real near Brentwood Bowl to catch an Uber when she was struck by Abdelal's vehicle.

Authorities said Abdelal did not stop after the crash and drove away.

Gonzales was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

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Family and friends remember Gonzales

What they're saying:

Gonzales' death left behind two daughters and devastated her loved ones.

"She was a beautiful human being, and she gave everything she had to everybody," family friend Mike Fry said in an earlier interview.

The arrest marks the end of a yearslong global search for the suspect, who will now face prosecution in San Mateo County.