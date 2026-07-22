Expand / Collapse search

Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested in Israel in 2017 South San Francisco mother's death

By
KTVU FOX 2
South San Francisco
Published July 22, 2026 5:55 PM PDT
Published July 22, 2026 5:55 PM PDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South San Francisco deadly crash
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South San Francisco deadly crash

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South San Francisco deadly crash

A mother of two was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in South San Francisco.

The Brief

    • An alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing a South San Francisco mother in 2017 has been arrested in Israel and extradited to the U.S. after years on the run.
    • Investigators say Maher Abdelal struck 44-year-old Teresa Gonzales as she crossed a marked crosswalk to catch an Uber on El Camino Real, then fled the scene.
    • Abdelal was returned to the U.S. on July 14 and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - An alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing a South San Francisco mother nearly a decade ago has been arrested in Israel and extradited to the U.S., authorities said.

Maher Abdelal, 32, is accused of fleeing the scene after the November 2017 crash that killed 44-year-old Teresa Gonzales, a single mother of two.

After years on the run, federal and local investigators worked with Israeli law enforcement to locate and arrest Abdelal.

He was returned to the U.S. on July 14 and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. He faces charges including felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

Featured

San Jose man drove 140 mph in Highway 87 crash that killed mom, toddler, prosecutors say
article

San Jose man drove 140 mph in Highway 87 crash that killed mom, toddler, prosecutors say

A San Jose man was driving more than 140 mph when his Tesla slammed into multiple vehicles on Highway 87, causing a fiery crash that killed a mother and her toddler daughter, authorities said.

Mother struck while trying to catch Uber

What we know:

At the time of the incident, authorities said Gonzales had finished a night out on Nov. 11, 2017, and was crossing in a marked crosswalk in the 200 block of El Camino Real near Brentwood Bowl to catch an Uber when she was struck by Abdelal's vehicle.

Authorities said Abdelal did not stop after the crash and drove away.

Gonzales was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

SEE ALSO: Santa Clara DA rules officers who shot, killed knife-wielding man acted lawfully

Family and friends remember Gonzales

What they're saying:

Gonzales' death left behind two daughters and devastated her loved ones.

"She was a beautiful human being, and she gave everything she had to everybody," family friend Mike Fry said in an earlier interview.

The arrest marks the end of a yearslong global search for the suspect, who will now face prosecution in San Mateo County.

The Source: This story was written based on new information from the South San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.

South San FranciscoCrime and Public Safety