Stolen French Bulldog still missing after San Jose home burglary

The Brief A dog is still missing after a home burglary in May where multiple suspects broke into a woman's home and stole thousands of dollars in cash, other miscellaneous items and the family's French Bulldog named Lady, the San Jose Police Department said on Wednesday. Officers were able to locate and arrest one suspect, Christopher Jimenez, 25, of San Jose, and he was booked into Santa Clara County jail for multiple crimes. SJPD is seeking the public's help in locating the victim's dog. Lady is a gray female French Bulldog with a visible pink scar under her chin.



A dog is still missing after a home burglary in May where multiple suspects broke into a woman's home and stole thousands of dollars in cash, other miscellaneous items and the family's French Bulldog named Lady, the San Jose Police Department said on Wednesday.

Officers were able to locate and arrest one suspect, Christopher Jimenez, 25, of San Jose, after a comprehensive investigation that linked him to a separate shooting incident. Jimenez was booked into Santa Clara County jail for multiple crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and shooting into an occupied car.

French Bulldog still missing

What you can do:

The stolen French Bulldog, Lady, has still not been located and remains missing. SJPD is asking for the public's help to locate the victim's dog.

Lady is a gray female French Bulldog with a visible pink scar under her chin.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to contact SJPD's burglary and assault unit detectives via emails 5129@sanjoseca.gov or 4793@sanjoseca.gov, or via phone at (408) 277-4401 or (408) 277-4161.

Lady is a French Bulldog who is still missing. Lady is gray female French Bulldog with a visible pink scar under her chin. Photo: San Jose Police Department

Multiple crimes

The backstory:

In addition to the residential burglary on May 1, police linked Jimenez to a separate shooting incident that happened in San Jose on May 22.

Authorities say they located several bullet casings in the 100 block of Hillsdale Avenue after reports of a firearm that discharged.

Police identified possible cars associated with the shooting and launched an investigation.

After a comprehensive investigation into both the shooting and residential burglary, detectives discovered that Jimenez was connected to both crimes and obtained an arrest warrant.

Police haven't given details as to how Jimenez was associated with the home burglary.

Police say they also located an uninjured victim in the shooting, who had multiple bullet strikes on his car.

The Livermore Police Department located and arrested Jimenez on June 20 in Livermore during a traffic stop.

Police say that during the stop, they found the firearm associated with the May shooting. Jimenez was booked into Santa Rita County jail for his outstanding warrant, and was later extradited to Santa Clara County.

He was booked on multiple crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and shooting into an occupied car.

Christopher Jimenez, 25, was booked into Santa Clara County jail for multiple crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Photo: San Jose Police Department