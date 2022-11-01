Alleged Pelosi attacker out of hospital, faces attempted murder charges

article

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer last week in the wee hours of the morning was released from the hospital and was in the custody of the San Francisco County Jail, a district attorney's spokesman said on Tuesday.

David DePape, who was last living in a garage in Richmond, is expected to be arraigned in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon with attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and false imprisonment.

If convicted on the state charges he faces 13 years to life.

He has no attorney of record.

In federal court records released on Monday, DePape, 42, told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and "break her kneecaps" when he broke into the Pelosi home on Friday at 2:30 am. in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood to show other members of Congress there were "consequences to actions."

In a chilling federal complaint, officials allege DePape smashed in through the back window, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to "Nancy."

"This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.

In a statement late Monday, Speaker Pelosi said her family was "most grateful" for "thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes." Her husband underwent surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries after the attack. She said he was making "steady progress on what will be a long recovery process."

The stark narrative laid out by state and federal prosecutors stands in contrast to the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories circulated by far-right figures and even some leading Republicans just a week before midterm elections. A record number of security threats are being reported against lawmakers and election officials.

In addition to the state charges, DePape was also charged Monday in federal court with assault and attempted kidnapping. influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

It's unclear when he will be arraigned on federal charges.