Alleged San Francisco serial stalker hit with new charges after more women come forward

An alleged serial stalker in San Francisco faces additional charges after six new victims came forward, authorities said.

Bill Hobbs, 34, was previously arrested and charged in 14 incidents targeting women in San Francisco, ranging from sexual battery to assault. And then authorities claimed he was involved in more incidents dating to last year.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed new charges against Hobbs after more women came forward since his arrest.

Hobbs with hit was three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault.

"I would like to thank the courageous women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories and the San Francisco Police Department for their ongoing work in this investigation which has now yielded additional charges for Hobbs," said Jenkins. "We will do everything in our power to hold Hobbs accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for all of his victims."