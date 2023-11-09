Alleged threat puts several Sonoma schools on lockdown

article

Several Sonoma schools were placed on lockdown Thursday following an alleged threat, according to authorities.

The threat, sent by email, said someone had a weapon on the shared campus of Sonoma Valley High School and Creekside High School, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

More details about the threat have not been disclosed by authorities.

As a precaution, Adele Harrison Middle School and Prestwood Elementary were also put on lockdown due to their proximity to Sonoma Valley High School.

Authorities are urging the public to steer clear of the area around all four schools while deputies investigate the threat.

Parents have been directly notified of the incident by the school district.