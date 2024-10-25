Alleged vandal that caused $500k in damage to BART entrances arrested

A man suspected in vandalism spree that caused hundreds of thousands in damage to entrances at three San Francisco BART stations has been arrested, authorities said.

Saqueo Delcidmontenegro, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday night after he was spotted aboard a BART train Tuesday evening by a BART police transit ambassador who recognized him from an informational flyer.

Since Oct. 5, BART officials said 29 large glass panels have been damaged at the entrances to Embarcadero, Montgomery, and Powell Street stations.

Many of the destroyed panels are part of new canopies being built over the entrances to the downtown stations.

The canopies are required by law to protect new outdoor escalators that are being installed. The total cost for replacing the panels is estimated at more than $500,000.

Delcidmontenegro, a resident of San Francisco, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of five counts of felony vandalism.