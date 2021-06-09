Allie Rasmus’ perfect guacamole recipe

article

Now that the weather's warming up, it's the perfect time to whip up a batch of homemade guacamole! KTVU's Allie Rasmus shares her family recipe with you below!

I’m a guacamole "purist" which means I only use 5-6 ingredients in my guacamole. I also don’t really measure things, just sort of "eyeball" it and taste along the way to make sure it’s right.

1/3 cup finely chopped white onion

1-2 serrano peppers* (if you want it spicy)

Fresh cilantro to taste

3-4 medium avocados

Fresh lemon to taste

Salt to taste

Just mix all ingredients together! Use a wooden spoon to smash it, drizzle the fresh lemon, last.

Other tricks of the trade – don’t put the guacamole in a metal bowl, and don’t use a metal fork or spoon to smash the avocados. The metal in silverware plays a role in the guacamole "browning". The lemon helps prevent this. If you want to keep your cilantro fresh for a couple days before using it, put it in a glass with a little bit of water at the bottom, as if it were a fresh bouquet of flowers.

I never put tomatoes in my guacamole, because it makes the dip watery. I use white onions because they are milder than red and I don’t want the onion taste to over-power the avocado.

How do you pick the perfect avocado? It should be mildly "squishy" when you squeeze it, like one of those stress-relief balls, but NOT mushy. If you squeeze and your print leaves a dent, it’s over-ripe. You can pull off the top of the avocado, and if it’s green, that means it’s not over-ripe. However, once you do this, you "break the seal" of the avocado and it will start to go bad. Make sure you use the avocado the same day.