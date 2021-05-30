Alligator causes traffic jam on Florida road
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - An alligator recently brought traffic to a standstill in a South Florida community.
According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the nearly 10-and-a-half-foot reptile caused a traffic jam on Lyngate Drive as it moseyed across the street.
Photos tweeted out by the police department show a law enforcement officer with his arm out, holding traffic back, allowing the gator to safely make it to the other side.
Police say their "friend" was relocated and the street has since reopened.
Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department
