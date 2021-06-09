Alyssa Milano considering run for Congress in 2024: 'I’m looking at California’s 4th District'

article

Alyssa Milano may trade in one acting setting for another as she considers whether or not she’ll leave Hollywood for a potential House seat in 2024.

"I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock, R-Calif.," the actress-turned-activist told The Hill on Tuesday.

"I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District," the "Charmed" actress, 48, said.

McClintock has served as the U.S. Representative for California's 4th Congressional District since 2009 and was reelected in November’s election with 56% of the vote. Donald Trump has also beaten President Biden in the district by nine points.

"I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue," the "Insatiable" star continued. "It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I'm considering it. I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community."

Milano said a decision on the matter could come after the 2022 midterm elections as she is currently maintaining a number of projects including a Netflix film she recently wrapped up filming and a fresh installment of "Who’s the Boss."

"Before I run, obviously I can’t do both at the same time," she says of her acting work. "So it’s just really going to be about timing."

The outspoken performer even asked her 3.6 million Twitter followers last month if she should run against McClintock.

She also gave a favorable rating to Biden and said he has done a "really great job" thus far during his time in office but lamented, "there's a lot left to do, obviously, in particular gun violence prevention."

Following the Boulder, Colo., shooting in March that left 10 people dead including a police officer, Milano wasted no time pushing for changes in gun laws on Twitter and pressed for gun violence to be "eradicated" as she called for filibuster restructuring.

Milano also commented on other celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner and Matthew McConaughey possibly throwing their hats in the political ring in California and Texas, respectively.

"I would hope that they would put in the work before they attempt to hold office," she said. "I've been an activist since I was 15 years old. The first pictures of me in the White House are with Nancy Reagan."’

Added the former child star: "I've been at this a really long time."

In reflecting on her career during a virtual delegation from the arts advocacy nonprofit The Creative Coalition, in which Milano and other Hollywood heavyweights urged lawmakers to continue issuing federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York native pressed that her life in the arts has "changed life for my family, breaking us out of cyclical hardship."

She added that arts "has a way of allowing people to break free from cycles of violence and poverty."