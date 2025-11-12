The Brief Alyssa Wilson, 29, turned herself in to authorities in San Diego after leading officers on a nearly 200-mile chase across Southern California in a stolen minivan. The pursuit began Monday morning in Ventura County and continued through several counties before Wilson crossed into Mexico, forcing officers to end the chase. Wilson is now in custody at the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of felony evasion and unlawful taking of a vehicle, with bail set at $50,000.



A woman who led officers on a nearly 200-mile pursuit across Southern California in a stolen minivan before escaping across the border into Mexico has turned herself in, authorities said.

Suspect surrenders in San Diego

What we know:

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Alyssa Wilson surrendered to authorities Tuesday in San Diego after returning to the United States.

Jail records show she is now being held at the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of felony evasion and unlawful taking of a vehicle. Her bail is set at $50,000.

Chase started in Ventura County

The backstory:

The chase began Monday morning after a gray Toyota Sienna minivan was reported stolen around 10:35 a.m. from a sober living home in the 1900 block of Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

About 20 minutes after the report, sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle in Simi Valley and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over, sparking a multi-county pursuit that lasted several hours.

The chase traveled eastbound on the 118 Freeway, then south on the 405 Freeway. After the vehicle crossed the 101 Freeway in Encino, Ventura County sheriff's deputies handed the chase over to the California Highway Patrol.

At times, the suspect reached speeds of up to 90 mph, evading multiple spike strip attempts by officers. The pursuit continued south through Orange County and into San Diego County along the 5 Freeway.

Suspect crossed into Mexico

The chase ended at the U.S.-Mexico border when the driver crossed into Mexico, forcing CHP officers to end the pursuit.

The next day, Ventura County sheriff’s deputies were notified by CHP’s San Diego division that Wilson had reentered the US. and turned herself in to authorities.