Family of missing Army specialist swept off Big Sur coast 'not giving up'

The Brief Amanpreet Thind was swept off of the rocks at Garrapata State Park, south of Carmel, on Nov. 22. Monterey County Sheriff and state parks teams spent five days intensely searching for Thind but called off the search the day before Thanksgiving. Volunteer diver Juan Heredia, founder of the group Angels Recovery Dive Team, picked up the search the next day.



For the first time, the family of an Army specialist swept off of the rocks along the Big Sur coast is speaking out.

The victim’s brother says the search is continuing with private groups and volunteers 10 days after the tragic incident.

Amanpreet Thind was swept off of the rocks at Garrapata State Park, south of Carmel, on Nov. 22, but his brother says the family is still not giving up hope of finding his body.

"We suffered a big loss last week with our brother. We are not giving up. We are still searching for him," said Gaganpreet Thind, the victim’s brother.

Monterey County Sheriff and state parks teams spent five days intensely searching for Thind but called off the search the day before Thanksgiving.

Angels Recovery Dive Team

Dig deeper:

But volunteer diver Juan Heredia, founder of the group Angels Recovery Dive Team, picked up the search the next day and so far has made four dives for an estimated 16 hours in the water.

"I am going to search for somebody who has already passed but at the same time, I am bringing closure to the family," Heredia said.

Heredia also located a 7-year-old girl who died at this same park last month. His group has also recovered more than a dozen others who have drowned and knows how important it is to locate the body.

Amanpreet Thind (left), an Army specialist, who was swept out to sea along the Big Sur coast on Nov. 22, 2025. (Photo: Family of Amanpreet Thind)

"That is the next step when they accept that they are gone – but they have another wound that is open until somebody brings their loved ones back home," Heredia said.

The family has a hard time finding the words to thank Heredia for his efforts, which are provided for free.

Gaganpreet Thind says Heredia is the main reason the family isn't losing hope.

"The Coast Guard, sheriff’s department, they did their role. But their search ends. He is keeping the hope with the family like, ‘hey, we can find him," he said.

Gaganpreet Thind said his brother was late to join the Army in his mid-30s after several other careers. He was an accomplished linguist who spoke multiple languages.

Amanpreet Thind was a student at the Army’s Defense Language Institute in Monterey studying French when he was swept away.

The family says there is no end date for the search efforts, but they plan to continue at least through next weekend.

What you can do:

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the private search effort, which also involves additional teams using jet skis and a separate dive team which is being paid for its services.