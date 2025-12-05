SFUSD getting back on financial track

The Brief SFUSD has "regained control" of its finances, district leadership announced recently. The district managed, over the last year, to cut $114 million out of a $1.3 billion budget. The district, which was previously stamped with a ‘negative certification status,’ is not presenting a "qualified" budget.



Leadership at San Francisco Unified School District say they've taken an important step in reclaiming full control of the district's finances going forward.

Superintendent Maria Su said there is now a budget in place that will lead the district to a stronger financial footing. Su said through disciplined choices and strong financial management, she and her team are working to get the district back on track.

Last year, a state of California oversight panel began overseeing San Francisco Unified School District after the district struggled to resolve structural financial deficits.

Now the district is saying it has pulled itself from negative certification status and is now presenting a "qualified" budget.

"All of that may sound very technical. At the end of the day, what I need everyone to understand is that we are doing the right things," Su said. "We are moving in the right direction for our students, for our school district."

Over the last year, the district has cut $114 million dollars out of a $1.3 billion budget.

"Today is good news. Achieving qualified certification is a critical step towards exiting state oversight, and fully regaining local control," Phil Kim, San Francisco School Board President said.

The district said there is still a lot of hard work ahead, including reaching labor agreements. Just this week, San Francisco teachers voted to support a strike if negotiations break down.

SFUSD said the district has to continue to look for ways to trim the budget and still keep student benefits front and center.

"We are on track," Su said. "We are on track to achieving the stability that our students deserve."

SFUSD will present the new, qualified budget at the December 9th Board of Education meeting, and will share its latest cost-cutting plan just one week later, and could have a fully balanced budget by spring.

