Residents of Oakland waterfront complex upset by car break-ins

The Brief Residents are frustrated by repeated car break-ins at Brooklyn Basin apartment complex along Oakland's waterfront. Developer says car burglaries are a citywide challenge that require police action. Oakland police say they are investigating and have stepped up patrols in response.



Week after week, night after night, burglars have been converging on an apartment complex along Oakland's waterfront to break into cars.

"Extremely frustrated. Helpless is one. Ignored," said one victim of the rash of break-ins at Brooklyn Basin off I-880 in Oakland.

In some cases, the burglars may be armed. One video shows a man with what appears to be a gun in his right front pocket.

"Ten cars were broken into in that one lot, in one night, including my girlfriend's," said one resident who asked to only be identified as Devin.

Residents say car break-ins continue despite complaints

What they're saying:

Aguirre said residents have contacted the Homeowner's Association, the developer and complex officials, but the break-ins keep happening.

"Absolutely no help has been sent, and they just seem to pass the buck," Devin said.

There are unarmed security guards, but they can only observe and report.

Meanwhile, car after car is broken into, usually overnight. Some residents who return home from work early in the morning call police if they see break-ins in progress.

Occasionally, Oakland police seem to make some headway. But another resident says officers often take hours to respond, if they respond at all.

"We pay a higher rent, and we expect to be safe, we expect to be in a nice area. And then people start leaving. We are breaking leases because this is not what, you know the lease promised," the resident, who asked to not be named, said.

Danielle Latimer, another resident agreed.

"I think it's ridiculous that people can't even park safely inside of the complex where they pay for parking," Latimer said. "Not only is it an inconvenience, it's also very annoying."

City councilmember reacts

Local perspective:

Brooklyn Basin is in Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang's district.

"I'm with them. I agree with them. It's not acceptable," Wang said. She noted some of the units at the complex are designated as affordable housing.

"A lot of the people who are being subjected to these break-ins may be the least likely to be able to afford to repair their car. So it's not right," Wang said.

Mike Ghielmetti, president of Signature Development Group, which developed Brooklyn Basin, said safety is a priority, but that car break-ins are a broader citywide challenge that requires "meaningful enforcement" by police.

"Brooklyn Basin will continue to pursue enhanced safety measures, expand community communications and actively advocate with city officials and public safety leaders as part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe living environment," Ghielmetti siad.

Oakland police say they are investigating the incidents and have stepped up patrols.

