AMC offering half-priced movie tickets this summer at these Bay Area locations

Starting Tuesday, AMC Theatres is offering a special discount to moviegoers.

The world’s largest movie theater chain announced that AMC Stubs members can catch the latest flick on the big screen for 50% off the normal adult-evening ticket price.

Here’s how to score the special ticket prices:

AMC will offer 50% off tickets

What we know:

AMC said AMC Stubs members can receive the discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting July 8, 2025. AMC already offers a ticket deal on Tuesdays for Stubs members, which is ongoing, the company said.

In addition to half-price off tickets, AMC is also offering 50% off its small popcorn & drink combo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

What we don't know:

The company did not share how long the summer Wednesday deal will last.

What they're saying:

"Following the overwhelmingly positive guest response to our announcement of 50% Off Wednesdays ticket pricing, two things became clear. First, our Discount Tuesdays program will benefit from clear, concise messaging that resonates with value-seeking moviegoers. So, we are changing our Tuesday prices and our Tuesday consumer communications such that Tuesdays and Wednesdays will both feature the same 50% Off pricing offer," Adam Aron, the chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

He continued: "Whether it is through our highly successful A-List subscription program, discounted Matinee pricing, or our new '50% Off Tuesdays and Wednesdays' pricing program, AMC continues to offer bargain opportunities for those moviegoers who want to avail themselves of really superb deals."

How to become an AMC Stubs member

Dig deeper:

The company said the deal is available to all AMC Stubs members, a program free to join here via the basic AMC Stubs Insider membership . Customers can also sign up on the AMC mobile app or at their local theater.

The company added that charges for Premium Large Format (PLF) experiences, such as Dolby Cinema and IMAX, as well as online ticketing fees, will still apply – but the base ticket price on those purchases will be 50% off.

Big picture view:

AMC Theatres’ earnings took a hit in the first quarter of 2025, posting sharply lower first-quarter revenue and a quarterly loss – thanks to a winter Hollywood box office slowdown, according to the Hollywood Reporter . Ticket sales have since improved in the second quarter with hits like "Sinners" and "Minecraft."

In April, AMC announced it would add dozens of new Dolby Cinema theaters across the country over the next few years.

The announcement at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where AMC and Dolby extended their decade-long partnership. The new agreement will bring the total number of AMC Dolby Cinema locations to 200, representing a 25% jump from current levels.