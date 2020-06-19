AMC won't require face masks when theaters reopen in July

AMC Theater—the world's largest movie theater operator, said guests will not be required to wear masks inside when it reopens in July.

The company also said it will not perform temperature checks on customers either.

Instead, the company said it will monitor its employees' temperatures and have them undergo screenings to check for signs of the coronavirus.

AMC said it will also limit movie showtimes to about 30 percent of seating capacity. And in between showings, the theaters will be cleaned.