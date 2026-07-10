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Selfie snag: Thief’s own photo undoes $100K American Canyon burglary

By
KTVU FOX 2
American Canyon
Published July 10, 2026 5:45 PM PDT
Published July 10, 2026 5:45 PM PDT
Selfie helps American Canyon police bust copper thief
Selfie helps American Canyon police bust copper thief

Selfie helps American Canyon police bust copper thief

American Canyon police said selfies helped them identify an alleged thief accused of stealing $100K in copper wire, tools, and vehicles.

The Brief

    • Thieves stole more than $100,000 worth of copper wire, tools, and vehicles from a business on Green Island Road in American Canyon.
    • Police linked 53-year-old Daniel Lemas of Hayward to the burglary after finding a selfie that showed him actively committing the crime.
    • A second suspect, 49-year-old Dennis Tylij, was also arrested.

AMERICAN CANYON, California - Thieves in American Canyon made off with more than $100,000 in copper wire, tools and vehicles, but it was a selfie that helped police tie one of the suspects to the crime.

The burglary occurred Monday in the 1100 block of Green Island Road, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

Busted

What we know:

Officers identified two vehicles linked to the crime. The following day, sheriff's deputies in Alameda County stopped one of the vehicles and detained the driver.

American Canyon police responded to the scene and found evidence linking the driver, Daniel Lemas, 53, of Hayward, to the burglary.

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Investigators said the evidence included a selfie photo of Lemas committing the crimes.

Lemas was arrested, and a second suspect was apprehended Wednesday. Dennis Tylij, 49, was arrested after he was spotted in the second vehicle of interest tied to the crime.

Both were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the American Canyon Police Department.

American CanyonCrime and Public Safety