Selfie snag: Thief’s own photo undoes $100K American Canyon burglary
AMERICAN CANYON, California - Thieves in American Canyon made off with more than $100,000 in copper wire, tools and vehicles, but it was a selfie that helped police tie one of the suspects to the crime.
The burglary occurred Monday in the 1100 block of Green Island Road, according to the American Canyon Police Department.
Busted
What we know:
Officers identified two vehicles linked to the crime. The following day, sheriff's deputies in Alameda County stopped one of the vehicles and detained the driver.
American Canyon police responded to the scene and found evidence linking the driver, Daniel Lemas, 53, of Hayward, to the burglary.
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Investigators said the evidence included a selfie photo of Lemas committing the crimes.
Lemas was arrested, and a second suspect was apprehended Wednesday. Dennis Tylij, 49, was arrested after he was spotted in the second vehicle of interest tied to the crime.
Both were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the American Canyon Police Department.