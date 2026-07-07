Some wonder if foggy San Francisco July 4 fireworks are worth it

The Brief Dense fog heavily obscured the annual fireworks show along the Golden Gate Bridge. The poor viewing conditions have renewed a debate over whether the city should adjust its holiday traditions. City officials have not indicated any plans to alter the annual event,



A familiar summer sight left many San Francisco holiday revelers frustrated this Fourth of July, as dense fog heavily obscured the annual fireworks show along the Golden Gate Bridge.

Foggy fireworks

Local perspective:

Spectators who gathered in the Marina District faced severely limited visibility, making it difficult to see the display.

While Independence Day fog is a common occurrence in San Francisco, the poor viewing conditions have renewed a debate over whether the city should adjust its holiday traditions.

Some residents are suggesting the city implement a backup plan when the marine layer is too heavy, while others argue the city should skip the fireworks altogether.

"I personally just think they shouldn't have them," San Francisco resident Karen Bakar said. "I mean, every year there's fog. It's always an issue. You can never see the fireworks. So, why do it?"

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Other spectators view the unpredictable weather as part of the local experience.

"Because Karl shows up unexpected sometimes, it's hard to predict what days are gonna be good and what days aren't, and I think there's something unique about the glow over the clouds," Marina resident Bob said, referencing the city's famously named fog.

Fireworks cancellation insurance is available to organizers and typically covers disruptions caused by adverse weather, including poor visibility, or instances where a fireworks company fails to perform.

However, despite the recurring visibility issues, city officials have not indicated any plans to alter the annual event, which consistently draws massive crowds to the waterfront regardless of the weather.