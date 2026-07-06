'Legendary' former Alameda County supervisor Scott Haggerty dies

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The Brief Scott Haggerty, who one politician called a "legendary force in Bay Area politics for over two decades" as supervisor for Alameda County, died over the July 4 weekend in his retirement home state of Tennessee. He was 68. Raised in Fremont and later a longtime Livermore resident, Haggerty championed issues including transportation, energy, agriculture, public safety and Bay Area policy.



Scott Haggerty, who one politician called a "legendary force in Bay Area politics for over two decades" as supervisor for Alameda County, died over the July 4 weekend in his retirement home state of Tennessee. He was 68.

Pleasanton Weekly first reported the news.

Haggerty's death and legacy

What they're saying:

Supervisor Nate Miley posted on Sunday about Haggerty's death, which drew comments from Mark Green, who served with Haggerty on a variety of governmental boards, and the former District Attorney Nancy O'Malley, who called Haggerty a "good man."

Miley served many years with Haggerty on the board of supervisors.

"I witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to improving transportation, strengthening our communities, and advocating for the residents he represented," Miley wrote. "His leadership helped shape countless transportation projects and regional initiatives that will benefit generations to come. Scott’s legacy is one of service, vision, and steadfast dedication to the public good. He will be deeply missed, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. May he rest in peace."

Other political leaders, from Assemblywoman Liz Ortega, who represents San Leandro, and Dave Haubert, the current Alameda County supervisors board president, also posted about Haggerty's death.

Haubert called Haggerty a good friend and a "legendary force in Bay Area politics for over two decades."

Raised in Fremont and later a longtime Livermore resident, Haggerty championed issues including transportation, energy, agriculture, public safety and Bay Area policy.

On his LinkedIn page, Haggerty listed some of the boards that he sat on, including being the vice chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which is responsible for allocating state and federal funds to regional transportation projects, chair of the Alameda County Congestion Management Authority, and a member of the Livermore-Amador Valley Transit Authority. He also was a member and former chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and the Board of Supervisors' Transportation & Planning Committee.

In 2020, The California Transportation Foundation named Haggerty person of the year, noting how much he had accomplished as former chair of the Alameda County Transportation Commission.

He retired at the beginning of 2021 after completing his sixth term as a county supervisor.

Haggerty received a lung transplant earlier this year and had been hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, Pleasanton Weekly reported.

Arrangments pending

What's next:

He died on Sunday afternoon, his family posted through Haggerty's Facebook page.

His family wrote that they plan to hold a service in both Tennessee and California, and will post the details when they are solidified. The family wrote that his final days were spent listening to music, watching movies and cooking food that Haggerty loved.