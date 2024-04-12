Expand / Collapse search

American Canyon teacher arrested second time on child sex abuse charges

By KTVU Staff
Published  April 12, 2024 12:43pm PDT
American Canyon
KTVU FOX 2
article

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - An American Canyon High School teacher was arrested twice in the same week on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Brad Rowell, a PE teacher and track coach at the high school, near his home in Sonoma on Friday on the new charges, which include lewd acts with a child and statutory rape, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Featured

Critics blast Vallejo police settlement with DOJ
article

Critics blast Vallejo police settlement with DOJ

The settlement comes after the DOJ alleged that the Vallejo Police Department engaged in a "pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct" and after civil rights attorneys have cried for more oversight for a department whose officers have killed more than 20 people since 2012.

Rowell had also been arrested on Tuesday on the campus of American Canyon High School on allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor, the Napa Valley Unified School District said.

Authorities did not say when the alleged crimes took place.

The school district placed Rowell on administrative leave.

He remains in jail with no bail.