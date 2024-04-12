American Canyon teacher arrested second time on child sex abuse charges

article

An American Canyon High School teacher was arrested twice in the same week on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Brad Rowell, a PE teacher and track coach at the high school, near his home in Sonoma on Friday on the new charges, which include lewd acts with a child and statutory rape, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Rowell had also been arrested on Tuesday on the campus of American Canyon High School on allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor, the Napa Valley Unified School District said.

Authorities did not say when the alleged crimes took place.

The school district placed Rowell on administrative leave.

He remains in jail with no bail.