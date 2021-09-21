Ammunition goes off as firefighters battle blaze at San Leandro home

Firefighters in San Leandro faced added danger on Tuesday as they tried to put out a house fire.

When Alameda County firefighters arrived at the scene, flames and heavy smoke were coming from a room at the back of the home on Tiffany Road.

The homeowner managed to escape, but without any clothes on. He couldn't standby and watch his home burn, so he picked up a water hose from his front yard to help in the firefight.

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, they heard gunfire coming from the burning room.

"When we started hearing something ammunition going off in the structure, we just alerted all of ourselves and made sure our firefighters were aware of it. We still made entry and put the fire out," said firefighter Brian Centoni.

Fire officials said the homeowner did sustain a minor injury.

Investigators said the cause of the fire appears accidental.