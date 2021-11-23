Amtrak train crashes into truck in Richmond

An Amtrak train crashed into a truck carrying new cars in Richmond, which luckily didn't cause any major injuries or delays.

The accident was reported just after 8 p.m. Monday near Market Street and Soto Avenue.

Firefighters say the truck somehow got stuck on the tracks and could not move.

About 30 people were on board the train at the time of the crash.

Only the train engineer needed to be treated for a minor injury.



"Everything worked out really well," said Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Darren Johnson. "With one minor injury. This could have been a disaster. If this thing had over turned, it woulda been a major incident.

Crews were still on scene Tuesday morning working to move one train car off the tracks.

There were no major delays reported.