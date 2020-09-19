Analyzing the fierce battle ahead in filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

(KTVU) -- As the nation mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the conversation focuses on both her legacy, and the fierce battle that lies ahead to fill her seat on the High Court.

Sonoma State University Political Science Professor David McCuan was a guest on Saturday's 'Mornings on 2.'

He discussed Ginsburg's legacy as a trail blazer for women, and a champion in The Courts against discrimination.

Ginsburg ruled on cases, including gender equality, civil rights and gay rights.

McCuan also previewed the contentious battle that will surely come between President Trump/Senate Republicans and Democrats.

Professor McCuan talked about the time table of finding a replacement on The Bench, and how the process will affect the November 3 election.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in a photo taken on February 19, 2020

United States Supreme Court (Front L-R) Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., (Back L-R) Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch




