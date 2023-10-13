Anchor Brewing property in San Francisco hits the market

The property formerly home to the historic Anchor Brewing company is now for sale.

The land and building, located, in San Francisco's Portrero Hill, hit the market for $40 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The two-acre property includes two buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet.

The listing comes three months after Japanese brewer, Sapporo Holdings board of directors, voted to stop Anchor’s operations. and liquidate the business.

The Anchor brand is also for sale but is not a part of the eight figure price tag for the property.



