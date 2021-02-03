Upset maskless customer armed with gun robs Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

A customer who was refused service for not wearing a face mask robbed a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at gunpoint.

Law enforcement officials are now searching for the suspect who was caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at 830 N Lake Ave. in Pasadena.

The man entered the restaurant without a mask and was refused service. He then left and came back armed with a gun and robbed the restaurant for food.

"He’s pointing a gun at me and just says ‘put the chicken in the bag’", says cook Robert Gonzalez.

Employees say he didn’t ask for money… just chicken.

"He came inside the restaurant without a mask, the cashier told him he needed a mask, he told the cashier ‘if I don’t put on a mask what you going to do’ and then pulled out a gun," said general manager Angela Prieto.

She says the cook refused to give up the chicken so the suspect grabbed a few orders that were sitting on the counter and left.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department witnessed part of the incident from across the street and pursued the suspect’s vehicle for a short time.

Deputies lost the vehicle after it entered the 210 Freeway, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect is still outstanding.

