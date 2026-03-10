Youth stabbed near Oakland International High School, police say

The Brief Officials say a youth was injured in a stabbing on Tuesday outside Oakland International High School. The stabbing happened after an argument, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition. The age of the victim is unknown.



The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Oakland International High School on Tuesday.

What we know:

The stabbing on the 4500 block of Webster Street happened at around 3:45 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived at the location on the report of a stabbing, they said the victim was injured by an assault.

Police, who only described the victim as a juvenile, said they were in stable condition. Police said they learned the victim was assaulted following an argument.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

The Oakland Fire Department also responded. Neither police nor the fire department would provide the victim's age. It was not clear if the victim or the suspect were affiliated with the school in any way.

There was no information on potential suspects or arrests.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case you can contact the OPD at (510) 238-3426.

The Source The Oakland Fire Department and Oakland Police Department.