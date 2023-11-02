Anonymous donor gives $10M to East Oakland youth

An anonymous donor pledged to contribute $10 million to Rise Eas program, an initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of Black children and families in East Oakland.

Rise East member and East Oakland Youth Development Center CEO Selena Wilson said they are in the process of developing several commercial corridors that will house Black-owned businesses, as well as affordable housing.

She also said they're turning a skating rink into a full market hall with affordable housing.

If Rise East can reach its $50 million goal, they will be able to get a match, putting the total at $100 million.



