Anonymous donor uses ‘Dogecoin’ earnings to pay adoption fees at Daytona shelter

An anonymous donor has made it easier for dogs at the Halifax Humane Society to find a forever home thanks to a cryptocurrency investment.

Halifax Humane Society Community Outreach Director Barry Kukes said the woman stopped by the shelter Saturday and paid all the adoption fees for dogs ready to be adopted out.

"Basically, had made a very wise investment in some cryptocurrency and had a windfall and said it changed her life that she wanted to do something nice," he said.

The donor didn’t want to be identified and put the donation under the type of crypto, says Kukes, "Dogecoin."

Dogecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that rose to fame thanks to mentions by people like Elon Musk.

Kukes said the donation comes at a perfect time for the shelter after taking in 42 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring in Daytona Beach.

Though they have been able to move some out thanks to other organizations stepping in, he said space is always needed to house more pets.

"We’ve got some space now. We’re not at total capacity, but it changes almost on a daily basis. They come out as quickly as they come in," he said.

The shelter said only dogs ready for adoption at the time of the donation qualify for the waived fee. People interested must still be vetted.

