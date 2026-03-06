Livermore female chefs and winemakers celebrate women's history

The Brief Terrior at the Table, organized by a collective of women-led wineries who joined female chefs from the valley, is an eight-course meal honoring female contributions. Livermore is home to over 30% female winemakers, organizers say. The diverse menu includes female chefs and caterers with internationally inspired foods, made in the East Bay.



More than a dozen female Livermore Valley chefs and winemakers are coming together for a special night to celebrate womanhood.

Terrior at the Table was organized by a collective of women-led wineries who joined female chefs from the valley to serve an eight-course meal on Saturday at the Martinelli Event Center.

Organizer Alexandra Henkelman of Omega Road Winery said she came up with the idea more than a year ago and is proud to be seeing it come to fruition during Women’s History Month.

Livermore highlights the women in food and wine

"Livermore is home to over 30% female winemakers, and when you look at ownership, winemakers, and decision makers, it’s over 75% women," said Henkelman.

On Friday, some of the women came together to set up and dress tables and chairs for the special inaugural dinner.

"I think a lot of times women can be pitted against each other, but the way everybody has stepped in to support each other, to lend a hand, it’s kind of exceptional," she said.

Fifth generation winemaker Darcie Kent, who is participating with a signature sparkling wine Blanc De Noir, said it’s an opportunity to celebrate the women who paved the way.

"It was the women who were staying home and running the vineyards and making the wine," she said. "We continue that heritage today with probably more female winemakers and owners of wineries than any other region."

Nearly a dozen women making the menu

The diverse menu includes chefs and caterers with internationally inspired foods.

The featured chefs include:

Aurora Nava of Flaca's

Amanda Skog of Beyond the Table

Tiana Megofna of The Mego Kitchen

Debbie Casey of My Chef Debbie

Julia McGurk of The Cheese Parlor

Julia Steinman of Charming Fig

Kim Gamble of Lanna Thai

Larissa Milano of Bluebirds Chocolate

The featured wineries include:

Darcie Kent Estate Winery

Del Valle Winery

JMC Cellars

McGrail Vineyards & Winery

Omega Road Winery

Rosa Fierro Cellars

Sakura Winery

The Steven Kent Winery

Lanna Thai Restaurant’s Kimberly Gamble, who said she runs the restaurant with her mother, is serving an Asian-inspired entrée: short rib with southern Thai curry noodle.

Gamble said she owes everything she knows to her mom. "She actually taught me how to cook so she really influenced me."

For chocolatier Larissa Milano, who’s supplying dessert, it’s a chance to get her name out there.

"I don’t get this opportunity much being a chocolatier, so it’s great for my business, and for me, to be able to part of an elegant dinner," she said.

Woman of the Year honored

It’s more than a dinner, it’s a celebration of the women who shape the East Bay community.

At the event, the group will announce the winner of a new award, Livermore Valley’s Woman of the Year, for a woman who’s making exceptional contributions.

"We have three incredible semi-finalists who are going to be at the dinner tomorrow," said Henkelman.

Event Details:

The event is happening at the Martinelli Event Center in Livermore at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There are still a handful of tickets left, going for $175 each. Some of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations, including a donation to the Woman of the Year awardee's charity of choice. For more information, click here.

The collective hopes to make it an annual tradition every March.