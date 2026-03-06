High-profile attacks ahead of SF's Chinese New Year Parade heightens safety concerns

The Brief A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an unprovoked stabbing in Chinatown in broad daylight. The attack comes before thousands are expected to gather for San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade.



An unprovoked stabbing in San Francisco’s Chinatown and an unrelated altercation involving Mayor Daniel Lurie's security detail, have raised safety concerns, before the city’s Chinese New Year Parade, one of the largest celebrations of its kind outside Asia.

Police say a man was stabbed without warning in broad daylight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries Thursday. Community leaders said the victim underwent a second surgery Friday.

The attack happened on the same day as another violent confrontation just outside the Tenderloin involving the mayor’s security detail, in which an officer was injured after being taken to the ground by a suspect.

Despite the incidents, community leaders say they are confident the parade will remain safe as thousands of people gather along the route from Union Square to Chinatown.

Celebrating safely

"Chinatown the crime have been going down, not as before, so I believe that it's a coincidence happens, not like regularly happen," said Edward Siu, chairman of the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco.

San Francisco police say additional officers will be deployed Saturday to patrol the parade route and surrounding areas.

The celebration is expected to be a big boost for local businesses, including R & G Lounge on Kearny Street, which said it's already fully booked.

"Tomorrow will be a lot of police in the street, you see a lot," said manager Lucy Wu. "I hope everyone have safe time, and I hope tomorrow have a wonderful day."

Residents and visitors say the violence is unsettling, even though they generally feel safe.

"It’s really scary and definitely makes me nervous, and I need to be extra careful walking around," said Katrina Hansen, who saw the security video of the Chinatown attack. "I always try to be as safe as possible, head on a swivel."

Not changing plans

Some visitors say the incidents won’t change their plans.

"It's very disturbing… but it can happen anywhere, even in Belgium. It does not change my behavior. I'm always a little bit aware of my surroundings," said Mathis Vercauteren, a tourist visiting from Belgium. "I hope it's not something that happens all the time in San Francisco, that's not the feeling I get."

City officials note that overall crime in San Francisco has declined this year, including violent crime.

Organizers say the Chinese New Year Parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

