Another quake rumbles through Berkeley

Another small earthquake rumbled through Berkeley early Wednesday morning, following two last week.

The US Geological Survey registered the 2.8 magnitude earthquake off of Tunnel Road and Domingo Avenue near the Claremont Hotel just about 6 a.m.

Last Monday, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in that same area jolted many out of bed and caused minor damage. Later that day, an earthquake with a 3.0 magnitude hit 2 miles south of Berkeley, as well.

All the earthquakes centered along the Hayward Fault.