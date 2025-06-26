Tordillos declares victory in San Jose District 3 special election

The Brief Anthony Tordillos declared victory in the San Jose District 3 special election. "I’m proud to call myself District 3’s next councilmember," he said on social media. His opponent, Gabby Chavez-Lopez, conceded.



San Jose Planning Commissioner Anthony Tordillos on Thursday declared victory in the special election for the District 3 City Council seat, which was vacated following the resignation of Omar Torres.

What they're saying:

Tordillos made the announcement on social media Thursday, writing, "I’m proud to call myself District 3’s next councilmember."

"While we wait for the County Registrar to finish counting, I’m working to build a team that can hit the ground running and restore trust in city government for District 3 residents. I’m ready to be a councilmember you can count on," he added.

The other side:

His challenger, Gabby Chavez-Lopez, executive director of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley, later conceded after results showed Tordillos with a notable lead.

"Running to represent District 3 has been one of the greatest honors of my life. While the results of this election weren’t what we hoped for, I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran," Chavez-Lopez said. "I want to extend my congratulations to Anthony Tordillos and wish him success in the work ahead. I look forward to finding ways to collaborate on the challenges facing our families, small businesses, and neighborhoods."

Election results

By the numbers:

According to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, Tordillos has secured about 64% of the vote, compared to Chavez-Lopez’s 36%, with 8,326 ballots cast.

The county registrar of voters has not certified the results. Election officials are still processing ballots, and the next results update is expected around 5 p.m.Thursday.

Tordillos has said his top priorities include affordable housing and addressing homelessness.

"District 3 faces the most acute homelessness in our city, as well as the most empty storefronts," he said on election night.

He will replace former Councilmember Omar Torres, who resigned last year after pleading no contest to sexual abuse charges.

The San Jose Spotlight contributed to this report.