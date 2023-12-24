Anti-semitic and racist vandalism at Pleasant Hill Middle School

Pleasant Hill Middle School shares that its campus has experienced what the school district is calling a "disturbing incident of hateful vandalism."

The district's superintendent informed the community through an email statement.

The vandalism included the defacement of buildings -- with the anti-semitic symbolism of swastikas -- and derogatory racial language against the Black community. The district says Pleasant Hill police is "diligently investigating" the crime and is committed to holding all suspects accountable.

