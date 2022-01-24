Anti-Semitic messages blaming Jews for COVID response found in Pacific Heights

San Francisco police are investigating an act of anti-Semitism, after dozens of fliers were left on doorsteps of homes in the Pacific Heights home of San Francisco.

The fliers were put in plastic bags and weighted down with rice to prevent them from being blown away by the wind.

The propaganda falsely blames Jews for the national response to the COVID pandemic and lists the names of roughly 17 people, again, falsely claiming they control or influence COVID policy.

Experts say this incident reflects a broader trend over the past few years of increasing acts of anti-Semitism in the United States.

Anti-Defamation League regional director Seth Brysk said the discover is "unnerving."

"It instills a certain amount of fear in the community when you have people walking through you neighborhood distributing this kind of garbage and promoting a very extreme ideology," he said.

Brysk said he believes a fringe group is responsible. Officials say similar flyers have also been found in Florida.

