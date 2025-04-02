Antioch assistant manager resigns, several other city hall personnel changes

article

The city of Antioch said Tuesday there have been several personnel changes in leadership positions at City Hall.

Assistant City Manager Kwame Reed resigned from his position, with parks and recreation director Brad Helfenberger taking over while the city finds a replacement. The city said in a statement that a "competitive internal hiring process is currently underway to permanently fill the position."

Shahad Wright, the city's recreation services manager, will become acting parks and recreation director.

Jaden Baird is now Antioch's public information officer, overseeing communications and public engagement efforts. Baird previously served as the executive director of communications and community engagement for the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

The city named David Storer as interim director for both community development and economic development. Storer has served as planning director for the cities of Sonoma and Folsom.

Scott Buenting, the acting public works director/city engineer for the past two and a half years, will now fill the role permanently. The city said it selected Buenting after a rigorous competitive process.

The city has also hired Bob Hall & Associates to help fill key director positions that remain open, including community development director, economic development director, and assistant city engineer.