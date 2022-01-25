Antioch considers tightening gun safety rules

Antioch City Council is expected to pass stricter gun safety rules on Tuesday.

The ordinance under consideration would require firearms to be stored in a locked container or disabled with a safety device in a gun owner's home.

Several Bay Area cities, including Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda, have similar gun storage rules.

State law already makes it illegal to store a loaded firearm where it could be accessed by a child or person who is prohibited from owning guns.

San Jose is also set to vote Tuesday on a strict new gun law that would be the first of its kind in the nation. If it passes, the law would require gun-owning households to maintain liability insurance and pay an annual fee.