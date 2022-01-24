Man shot to death in Antioch parking lot

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Antioch shopping center Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Shots rang out around 2:16 p.m. in the area of Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man in his 50s, lying motionless in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures by officers, the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested.

Witnesses told police that after the shooting an unidentified vehicle drove away.

The victim's fiancee, Ursala Morgan, identified him as Victor Kennard Coleman II.

Ursula Morgan (pictured left) identified the Antioch homicide victim as her fiancé Victor Kennard Coleman II (shown right). The photo was provided by the victim's family.

Morgan described Coleman as a family man who leaves behind five children and three grandchildren.

Witnesses inside a check cashing store told KTVU they ran outside after hearing gunshots. That's when they saw the victim lying in the parking lot.