Antioch high school holds special social distancing event for graduating seniors

It's not what anyone would have envsioned a few months ago

The approximateley 400 members of the senior class of 2020 at Deer Valley High School in Antioch lined up in cars to pick up their graduation caps and gowns.

The school wanted to make it special for them.

"I really appreciate what's going on," said one student.

"You get to say goodbye. You can't hug them because you have to stay apart," said graduating senior Alexis Nord.

Few would argue this is going down as one of the worst times to be a senior in high school.

"I'm missing out on a lot of senior trips we had planned. And a lot of, proms, we don't get a prom. And all of the fun things we used to spend with your peers. We don't get to do that anymore and I'm missing it a lot." — Graduating Senior Alexis Nord

The teachers and principal say they recognize the hardships these seniors face being cooped up at home, taking online classes, having no-frills in a year these students will never get back

"I get to see some friends I haven't seen in a while. I get to see some teachers i haven't seen in a while. The only time I talk to them is by email or zoom calls," said Matthaeus Fekade.

After graduation, Fekade plans on joining the US Marines.

"Always going to think about the good times. That will hold us," Fekade said.

But while senior year may not what anyone would have hoped for, freshman year of college figures to be equally different with more online classes and likely few social activities.

"It is like I'm missing my senior year and I have to start over freshman year. It's kind of overwhelming," said Nord, who plans on attending the University of North Texas in the fall.

The actual graduation ceremony figures to be online at Deer Valley. And if possible, perhaps a real graduation over the summer.

Either way, Principal Bukky Oyebade has a message for the class of 2020.

"I promise you something better is out there. Don't give up. Don't get discouraged. Life has a whole lot more. A lot more graduations. And a lot more celebrations coming forward."