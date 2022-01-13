Antioch hit and run kills 'good person'

Antioch police were searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Wednesday night.

The woman killed was in her late 40s, according to police.

A witness heard the collision near Delta Fair Boulevard and San Jose Drive. She said the victim was a person she knew.

"I went over there and held her hand and she passed," Nicole Costa told KTVU. "She was a good person. She wanted to make sure everyone did well out here. She was always good."

The driver didn't stick around, Costa said.

"They didn't stop. They just kept going," she said. "They slowed down for a second they just took off.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect's vehicle. Witnesses said only that it was a white car.