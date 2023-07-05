A married couple and their dogs escaped from their burning Antioch home early Wednesday morning.

Much of the home appeared to be damaged by the blaze, along with cars parked in the driveway, including a classic Chevy from the 1950s.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire, including the possibility that fireworks are to blame.

A man who lived in the home said he woke up his wife, grabbed their pet and got out of the house as quickly as they could.

Workers from PG&E were inspecting power lines near the home. A witness told KTVU they saw flames jump to the wires.