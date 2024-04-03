Antioch installs electric gate to curb sideshows

City leaders say they're cracking down on sideshows after multiple incidents of illegal street activity over the weekend in Antioch, Oakland and unincorporated Contra Costa County.

In Antioch, an estimated 200 people blocked a major intersection as cars spun donuts and spectators shot off fireworks Sunday.

The Bay Area News Group reports that Antioch city leaders are now installing an electric gate at the city's boat launch and have also installed new traffic barriers near some major intersections where sideshows often occur.

Specifically, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe said the lot will be locked at night and not opened until the morning. New traffic barriers near Dozier-Libbey High School in southeast Antioch have also helped to prevent illegal street activities where Sand Creek Road dead ends.

