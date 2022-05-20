Antioch man fatally shot alleged robber in self-defense, police said

An Antioch man allegedly shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him out of self-defense early Friday morning, police said.

Police received reports of a shooting around 3:31 a.m. on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, officials said.

Police said they found two men who were shot at the scene.

Officers later determined through interviews and evidence on-site that a 37-year-old man attempted to rob a 29-year-old in their apartment, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: 74-year-old woman kills man in apparent self-defense, Oakley police say

The victim armed himself with a firearm and shot the alleged robber. The robber then returned fire and struck the victim in the lower body, police wrote in the release.

The alleged robber died at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

Antioch police did not release the identity of both the victim and suspect.