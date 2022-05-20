74-year-old woman kills man in apparent self-defense, Oakley police say

Police in Oakley are saying that a deadly shooting of a 51-year-old man looks like it was in self-defense.

Sgt. Brian Foreman told KTVU that a 74-year-old woman had a restraining order against the man, who was found Friday about 12:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene, Foreman said.

Initially, police detained two women and man who were at the home at the time of the shooting.

MORE: DA declines to charge woman after boyfriend shot to death in San Jose

But police soon learned that the man who was killed had a history of violence against the 74-year-old woman, and that he possibly was being physically violent again on Thursday night into Friday morning, Foreman said.

The woman was not arrested and will not be booked on any charges at this time, Foreman said.

In an unrelated case in San Jose, the Santa Clara County District Attorney declined to charge a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend.

The DA said prosecutors were not charging Jennifer Garrison, 41, "after careful review of the evidence."

According to the Mercury News, Garrison had been arguing with her boyfriend, which included struggling for a gun, and she ended up shooting him dead.

Police said she ended up suffering from a graze wound herself in a situation that had been described as a double shooting Monday about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of South 10th Street, across from the southeastern border of San Jose State University.

Her boyfriend was identified as Victor Chavarria.

Advertisement



