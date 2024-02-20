Antioch man sentenced for killing a popular East Bay coach

An Antioch man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing a popular East Bay coach.

Mark Thomas pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and assault charges stemming from the December 2019 death of 34-year-old Rafael Lopez of Pittsburg.

Lopez was shot to death inside his home on Havenwood Circle.

The East Bay Times reports that Lopez died while trying to stop two masked men who burst into the home and pointed guns at his stepson.

Police believe the intruders were looking for drugs,

So far, only one man has been charged in his killing.

The East Bay Times reports Lopez was a coach for the Junior Optimist Baseball League in Concord, and also was a part of the Concord Cobras and Clayton Valley Young Eagles football programs. He and his fiancée lived in their Pittsburg home with six children.

