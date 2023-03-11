Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
3
Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Antioch man shot then carjacked, suspect remains loose: Police

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and then carjacked Saturday in front of an Antioch apartment complex, according to police. Authorities say the shooter is still missing.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the Twin Creek Apartments located at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. in Antioch, police said.

The victim; was taken to the hospital where he was described as being in serious, but stable condition. 

READ MORE: Mother of 2 killed in Daly City in front of her children

As the Antioch Police Department investigates; they are asking residents to check any security cameras around the time of the incident for anything "unusual or suspicious." 

Information can be sent to Det. Gragg at (925) 481-8494 or at rgragg@antiochca.gov. Anonymous reporting is also available by texting ANTIOCH to 274637.