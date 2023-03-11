Antioch man shot then carjacked, suspect remains loose: Police

A man was shot and then carjacked Saturday in front of an Antioch apartment complex, according to police. Authorities say the shooter is still missing.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the Twin Creek Apartments located at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. in Antioch, police said.

The victim; was taken to the hospital where he was described as being in serious, but stable condition.

READ MORE: Mother of 2 killed in Daly City in front of her children

As the Antioch Police Department investigates; they are asking residents to check any security cameras around the time of the incident for anything "unusual or suspicious."

Information can be sent to Det. Gragg at (925) 481-8494 or at rgragg@antiochca.gov. Anonymous reporting is also available by texting ANTIOCH to 274637.