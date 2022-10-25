Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event Tuesday

article

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day.

"I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.

"As I attempted to walk away, the man punched me in the chest and was attempting to punch me a second time, but was not able to land his blow, as bystanders intervened to help me. Although shaken up, I am doing well."

There was no word on the man's identity or if police caught up with him by 5 p.m.

"Violence has absolutely no place in the public discourse and will never be tolerated," Thorpe said. "My hope is that this individual is arrested and prosecuted. I would like to thank the bystanders who intervened for putting their own safety at risk to help me. I will never forget their kindness and support."

Thorpe said he would be at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

