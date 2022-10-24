Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made

Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail.

Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.

Last week, police released photos of jewelry the victim was wearing at the time of her death. One of the items was a metal necklace with a pendant of the letter K attached.

Police said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos of jewelry Jane Doe was wearing a the time of her death.