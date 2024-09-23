Antioch mayor wants more police after violent weekend

Antioch's mayor is calling for a bigger police presence following several shootings over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe is considering requesting help from law enforcement agencies in nearby cities.

In one of those shootings on Sunday morning, a man and a woman were wounded when they were shot in the parking lot outside a Rite Aid drug store at A Street and East 18th Street.

The man was critically wounded, and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The night before, police responded to Sycamore Drive after shots were fired.

It's unclear if anyone was hit, however bullet holes were found at several businesses.

Last week, KTVU talked to a pregnant mother of two, after a bullet pierced the wall of her home at 4:30 p.m.

In that shooting, a man was shot and critically wounded.

Antioch police say they have responded to about a dozen shootings just since Labor Day.

Investigators believe some of the shootings appear to be related.